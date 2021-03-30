Gardaí in Letterkenny appeal for information after van window smashed

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after the window of a parked van was smashed in a late-night incident.

The incident occurred in Rann Mór Walk in the Oldtown area between 11pm on Sunday, March 28 and 6.20am on Monday, March 29. Gardaí say someone passing through the area smashed the front passenger window of the van. Nothing was taken from the vehicle in the incident.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Sunday night or Monday morning is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.