Concern for children crossing busy road at Donegal school

A county councillor has called for a pedestrian crossing to be established at a school on one of the county’s busiest roads.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of children crossing the main Letterkenny to Ramelton road at Woodlands National School.

Cllr Kevin Bradley (Ind) raised the issue in a motion at the April meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

He said the school is on a very busy road, has a special unit and is attended by children with hearing difficulties.

“Something needs to be done to help the children,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Ian McGarvey (Ind) who said the school is close to a very dangerous junction.

“Any road user needs to be very, very careful at the junction. Traffic coming from Ramelton makes the road very busy and contributes to the risks,” he said.

In a written reply to the motion, Donegal County Council said the location is not suitable for a pedestrian crossing as it is a regional arterial route, with only one footpath on the regional road and associated local road.

The council said are no suitable sites for a pedestrian crossing and an 80kph speed limit which applies also makes the location unsuitable for a pedestrian crossing.

Area manager for roads and transportation David McIlwaine said the council will consider what other solutions are possible and would work with the school to investigate what funding might be available.