Termon Bingo to raise funds for Relay for Life and Irish Cancer Society

Termon GAA Club is to donate all profits from its €5000 online night Bingo this Friday night to the very worthy Relay for Life charity.

Brian Trearty, Chairman of the progressive Termon GAA Club indicated that this event will be run in conjunction with Kernans Supermarket chain. Brian, who also doubles up as Termon’s distinguished bingo caller, stated that Cathal Curran from Kernans supermarket chain usually do something annually for the Relay for Life event but due to the Covid 19 lockdown such events have been curtailed. This year however, both Termon Bingo and Kernans came up with the idea of Termon Bingo hosting an online bingo event with all proceeds going towards Relay for Life.

Kernans are selling bingo books at seven of their nine Donegal shops mainly Newtoncunningham, Ramelton, Letterkenny, Tullygay, Drumkeen, Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

Further information on the days and times of these sales can be found on Kernans facebook page or by contacting Termon Bingo.

Brian Trearty stated that almost every person or family has either experienced the effect of Cancer or else knows someone who has. He further said that once Cathal Curran from Kernans made contact that it was a straight yes from himself and the Termon Bingo Committee.

The Bingo will be held online this coming Friday 23 April at 8.30pm. Books are also available online at bingo.termongaa.ie, and in Gracies Stores in Termon 0749139009. It is anticipated that this event could possibly sell out, therefore people are strongly advised to get their books as early as possible. Single books are €10 and double books €15. A big thanks must go to the staff Kernans and Gracies Stores in Termon for the assistance in promoting this event for a worthy cause