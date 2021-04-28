Deputy McConalogue disappointed as north-south meeting cancelled this morning

Agricultural Minister Charlie McConalogue has expressed his disappointment that a scheduled meeting between the North South Ministerial Council was cancelled, this morning, after the DUP's Minister for Agriculture, at Stormont, failed to show.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots had been due to have talks with his counterpart Charlie McConalogue earlier today but he didn't attend the meeting.

We work stronger when we work together. — Charlie McConalogue (@McConalogue) April 28, 2021

Today’s scheduled meeting of ministers North/South on rural development and agriculture was cancelled as no DUP Minister would attend. The North/South dimension is central to the Good Friday Agreement & there is no alternative. Put simply these hare-brained antics are juvenile. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) April 28, 2021

It comes as Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster's future as DUP leader hangs in the balance after party colleagues mounted a heave against her yesterday.