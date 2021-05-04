Donegal gardaí seek car involved in 'numerous' dangerous driving incidents

Contact
Gardaí are looking for a driver who was involved in “numerous” dangerous driving incidents in Stranorlar and Ballybofey at the weekend.
A white Vauxhall Mokka was observed by gardaí performing a dangerous manoeuvre at Chapel Street in Stranorlar at 3.35am on Sunday. Gardaí signalled for the car to stop but it continued on driving in a dangerous manner through the town and on to Ballybofey. The car then drove through Chestnut Road, Navenny Street, Goland, Donegal Road and Capry.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw the car in the area between 3.35am and 4.45am to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100. They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have dashcam footage.
