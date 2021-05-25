Search our Archive

Horses killed on Donegal main road may have been let loose deliberatley

Two horses died after being struck by vehicles on the N56

The family of Dorris, one of the horses killed, say they are heartbroken

Two horses that died after being struck by vehicles on a main Donegal road may have been deliberately released.

The owners believe the three horses were let loose deliberately in the early hours of Monday morning. A paddock gate, which was chained and locked, was screwed off its posts allowing one horse to escape from a field onto the N56 between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan at the Bluebanks.

Another two horses were released from a nearby paddock. Two horses were killed when they were struck by oncoming vehicles.

Tony O'Donnell - the owner of one of the horses, called Dorris - highlighted the incident on social media.

“Thank God I can report that no one was injured in the accidents but sadly Doris and one of the other horses lost their lives. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement."

The horses were killed in two separate collisions.

Gardaí say they are treating the incident as a road traffic collision. The horses were last seen in the paddocks between 12midnight and 4am.

They are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage from the time or saw anything suspicious in the area between 12midnight and 4am on Monday to contact Milford garda station on 0749153060.

 

 

