Main south Donegal road close for resurfacing work

A section of the main road between Donegal Town and Glenties is closed for resurfacing work.

Donegal County Council said the R262 Frosses to Glenties road will be closed to traffic at Gargrim/Tullycumber on Monday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 1 between 8am and 6pm for resurfacing.

Traffic is being diverted to the Ardaghey to Ardara Road (LP1515).

Heavy goods vehicles are advised to use the N56 between Ardara and Killybegs.