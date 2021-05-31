Main south Donegal road close for resurfacing work

Rhe R262 Frosses to Glenties road is closed to traffic at Gargrim/Tullycumber
A section of the main road between Donegal Town and Glenties is closed for resurfacing work.
Donegal County Council said the R262 Frosses to Glenties road will be closed to traffic at Gargrim/Tullycumber on Monday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 1 between 8am and 6pm for resurfacing.
Traffic is being diverted to the Ardaghey to Ardara Road (LP1515).
Heavy goods vehicles are advised to use the N56 between Ardara and Killybegs.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.