Appeal after front window of house smashed in weekend incident

Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area who may have seen something suspicious at the time to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after the front window of a house was smashed at the weekend.
The incident happened in the Windmill View area of the town between 11.30pm on Sunday, June 6 and 9.30am on June 7.
Gardaí believe a stone was used to smash the window. They are appealing to residents in the area who may have seen something suspicious at the time to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100.
More News
Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area who may have seen something suspicious at the time to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.