Appeal after front window of house smashed in weekend incident

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after the front window of a house was smashed at the weekend.

The incident happened in the Windmill View area of the town between 11.30pm on Sunday, June 6 and 9.30am on June 7.

Gardaí believe a stone was used to smash the window. They are appealing to residents in the area who may have seen something suspicious at the time to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100.