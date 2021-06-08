Donegal gardaí warn of dangers of construction sites after acts of vandalism

Gardaí in Donegal are warning about the dangers of youths entering construction sites without permission after incidents of criminal damage were reported at a site in the county.

The warning comes after equipment at a site in Stranorlar was damaged.

The first incident at the construction site at Millbrae occurred between 5pm on Wednesday, June 2 and 7am on Thursday, June 3 when damage was caused to a forklift.

Windows were smashed on a teleporter and a fire extinguisher was discharged in a second incident which took place between 5pm on Thursday, June 3 and 7am on Friday, June 4.

Gardaí say they have received reports that groups of youths have been observed in the area. They are appealing for residents who saw youths in the area to contact them with information that may be of use at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100. They are also appealing to parents to speak to their children about the possible consequences and dangers of entering construction sites without permission.