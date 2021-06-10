Actor Anna Friel voices support for Donegal’s mica families 

Award-winning stage and screen actor Anna Friel has voiced her support for families in Donegal affected by mica.

The Manchester-born actor, who made her name in the soap opera Brookside, has relatives living in Donegal. Her father is from Belfast and she has been a regular visitor to Inishowen over the years.

In a post on Twitter, she said: “Supporting Donegal and Mayo homeowners effected by mica & pyrite.”

The post has been retweeted hundreds of times and has received comments of appreciation from Donegal people.

Hundreds of people from the county are to travel to Dublin next Tuesday to take part in a demonstration calling for the redress scheme to pay 100% of the costs associated with the restoration of homes affected by defective blocks.

