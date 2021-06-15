Letterkenny Gardaí appeal for information following crash

Letterkenny Garda appeal for information following crash
Letterekenny gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a crash which occurred at the Oatfield roundabout on Sunday evening.
The two car collision occurred shortly after 4pm. A passenger from each car was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. It is understood their injuries were minor.
Anyone with information including dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
