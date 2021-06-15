Emergency procurement process for Donegal flight to be launched

Emergency procurement process for Donegal flight to be launched

The Department of Transport is to launch an emergency procurement process this week with a view to restoring air services linking Dublin with Donegal and Kerry Airports, as quickly as possible.  

Ministers Ryan and Naughton briefed the cabinet on the plans this morning.

The Department will issue a request for quotes directly to airlines in the coming days, in accordance with applicable EU rules on air service Public Service Obligations, and taking account of legal advice. It is anticipated that the emergency procurement process will be completed by early July, with a view to services being restarted by the new operator(s) as soon as possible thereafter.

The contract will be subject to a maximum term of 7 months and will operate in accordance with EU law.

In tandem, the department will launch a procurement process for a maximum of 4 years for the continued provision of the services, which will apply after the temporary contract has expired. This will mitigate against any disruption to these services once the emergency contract expires.

The Department recognises the importance of restoring regional connectivity to these airports in advance of the reopening of international travel on 19 July and continues to engage closely with aviation stakeholders in this regard.

