Call for Donegal pensioners to get pandemic reprieve on motor tax

A call has been made for pensioners to be given a period of grace in paying road tax over the period of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Cllr Liam Doherty called for the road tax waiver in a motion at Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council.

The Sinn Féin councillor said a six-month waiver should be put in place due to the fact that they had to follow public health guidelines to stay at home for numerous periods since March 2020.

He said many elderly people had not left their homes and have had “cars sitting on driveways”.

The councillor said there should be a waiver for older people who have abided by public health guidelines. They should not be "punished" for when they were asked not to leave their houses, he said.

“Why should they back-tax their cars when there were doing what they were asked to do for the good of everyone,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Albert Doherty (SF) who said it was inviting the Government to give an “expression of support and acknowledgement of this sector of society".

Donegal County Council said it will write to the relevant Government department on the issue.