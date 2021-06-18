Calls for air ambulance trial in Donegal

An independent councillor is calling on the Health Service Executive (HSE) to use an air ambulance for a trial period in order to appreciate the advantages that such a service could provide for the people of Donegal. Cllr Michael McClafferty has been a huge advocate of an ambulance air service and has raised the issue on many occasions.
He said it is vital in a county like Donegal where some people are located a long way from their nearest hospital or ambulance depots: “I believe an Air Ambulance is vital depending where some live rurally in Donegal - your home could be anywhere from 30 minutes to more than an hour drive away from your nearest Ambulance depot.
“And what happens then if it’s a busy day or night? You will have to wait a lot longer as history has proven and this can be a big problem when resources are stretched to the limit on any given shift.”
Cllr McClafferty said the air service is one that can save time and in doing so - save lives. He said speed was of top priority when an accident takes place on roads, or on farms or in a workplace.
“Speed is of the essence and is top priority. This period is known as the golden hour where one’s life may very well hang in the balance if in dire need of medical care,” he said.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.