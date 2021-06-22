Substantial damage caused to garden shed in Letterkenny area

Substantial damage caused to garden shed in Letterkenny area

Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened at a property in the Glenn Rua estate, Letterkenny between 1am and 9am on June 21.

Substantial damage was caused to a garden shed at a house there. The door of the shed was broken in and timber taken was removed from the side of the shed.

The garden trellis’ and plant pots were also damaged. Nothing was stolen. Gardaí are appealing to other residents in that area, in particular, to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.

