Survey will ensure community will benefit from climate transition

The team behind the People’s Transition are asking members of Ardara to take 5 minutes to fill out a short survey. By filling out the survey, they will be ensuring that their views and perspectives are heard and included in the project which has been running since January.

You can take the survey by clicking here

The focus of the project is to ensure that the community of Ardara benefit from the climate transition that is now underway. The community-led project focused on a bottom-up approach to climate action initiatives by giving local people a voice in creating solutions which are good for both people and planet. Climate action has been high on the political agenda so far this year.

The European Parliament approved €17.5bn for the Just Transition Fund to help countries navigate the social and economic impacts of transitioning to climate neutrality, while the Irish government signed the Climate Action Bill committing to carbon neutrality by 2050.

“This is a perfect time to pilot this project. Change is coming and we want to make sure that communities are at the heart of the transition. By making sure community voices are heard, and community expertise is included in the design of solutions, we hope to assist the people of Ardara in identifying new opportunities to build community wealth while meeting climate action goals”, Suzie Cahn, Project Coordinator of the TASC Climate Justice Centre.

The Ardara People’s Transition is a pilot project initiated by TASC, (think-tank for Action on Social Change) and supported by AIB (Allied Irish Bank).

With Covid-19 restrictions easing in June, the TASC team were able to travel to Ardara and meet locals, public representatives, school children, community guides, as well as those active in community work, business, tourism, farming, and fishing.

The People’s Transition had a slot on Highland radio live from Ardara on June 10. The final stage to is launched as an online survey.

The team behind the project understand that not everybody has access to Facebook so they are asking that family and friends help those without access to the internet to fill out the survey.

“We invite and encourage the whole community to take part and have their say to make Ardara an even better place for people and planet. We hope that those who are more digitally connected, and savvy can help family and friends submit their feedback on the survey to get as many voices included as possible” Mariana Coleman, Project team, TASC Climate Justice Centre.