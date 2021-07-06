Walker found following eight-hour rescue operation at Sliabh Liag

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called out to assist a walker who had become lost on Sliabh Liag due to poor visibility caused by fog yesterday evening, Monday at 18.49. 

The walker was located by use of an App called SarLoc. A hill party made their way to the walker, while the remainder of the team waited on standby.

The walker was assessed. The team set up a storm shelter and provided the walker with warm drinks, food, and extra clothing. The walker was subsequently walked off the hill, and assessed by the National Ambulance Service.

 
The team were stood down at 02:45.

