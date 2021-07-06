Gardaí believe fire in Glenties may have been started 'maliciously'

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Ballyshannon gardaí are appealing to the public for information following a suspected incident of criminal damage at a garage, in Glenties.

The criminal damage to a number of vehicles was caused by fire and occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 4 at a premises which is located on the Glenties to Donegal town road. 

Vehicles burnt out in Glenties

Garda investigating incident of criminal damage

Five cars and one tow truck were destroyed in the fire. 

Gardaí believe the fire was started maliciously. 

Gardaí are asking anyone traveling on the R262 at any stage between 2.30am and 4.30am who may have dash cam to please make that footage available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071 98 58 530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

