Green light for new facilities at west Donegal school

Approval given for construction of new classrooms at Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Principal of Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair Séamus Ó Briain (left) with Donegal TD Joe McHugh

Approval has been been given for new facilities at a west Donegal school to go to construction.

The work at Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair will provide 726m2 of new special educational needs and general classroom facilities as well as alterations and refurbishment to 230m2 of the existing school area.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh said: “I am delighted to learn this evening that Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair has been granted approval to move to construction stage.

"This is fantastic news and I wish to congratulate school principal Séamus Ó Briain and his team, as well as the board of management, parents and students who have been vital in the positive progression of this project.

"I was delighted to meet with Séamus and members of his staff as well as many students when I visited as Minister for Education, and I was encouraged by the exciting plans of this project.

"This is great news today for Gaoth Dobhair and further positive news for the county as we see works well advanced at St Mary's Stranorlar, Glenswilly NS and St Colmcille, Letterkenny," he said.

