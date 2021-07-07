Travel from Britain to Ireland is set to get easier

Travel to Ireland from Britain is set to become 'easier' from July 19 as fully vaccinated people will not have to quarantine at home, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said.
Currently most people travelling from the UK have to undertake to spend 14-days quarantining at an address they specify on a passenger locator form.
July 19 is the due date for the planned implementation of the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate to allow travel within the EU for people who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 within six months or have a negative test result prior to their trip.
The UK has left the EU and is not using the same certificate.
In remarks reported by RTÉ News and the Irish Times, Mr Ryan said that from July 19 vaccinated people who travel here form the UK won’t have to quarantine.
