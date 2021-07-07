Travel from Britain to Ireland is set to get easier

Travel from Britain to Ireland is set to get easier

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

Travel to Ireland from Britain is set to become 'easier' from July 19 as fully vaccinated people will not have to quarantine at home, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

Currently most people travelling from the UK have to undertake to spend 14-days quarantining at an address they specify on a passenger locator form.

July 19 is the due date for the planned implementation of the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate to allow travel within the EU for people who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 within six months or have a negative test result prior to their trip.

The UK has left the EU and is not using the same certificate.

In remarks reported by RTÉ News and the Irish Times, Mr Ryan said that from July 19 vaccinated people who travel here form the UK won’t have to quarantine.

“Awful-looking” new parking restrictions introduced at one of Donegal's most popular beaches

Anger at lack of consultation over height restrictions introduced at Culdaff beach car-park

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie