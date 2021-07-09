Rosses-based councillor welcomes positive news on Donegal airport

Fianna Fáil Councillor, Noreen Mc Garvey, has welcomed the news this afternoon that positive steps have been achieved in the restoration of flights at Donegal Airport. It is anticipated that flights on the Donegal route will recommenced from July 19.

Negotiations are underway with the preferred bidder to operate a Public Service Obligation (PSO) on this route. Subject to a positive outcome, flights will resume in the coming weeks.

"This is great news for the north west and in particular as we are now in the middle of our tourist season, that passengers can travel to Donegal. Patients with appointments in Dublin can be hopeful, that they can once again avail of this vital service," the former Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District said.

Cllr Mc Garvey thanked all those involved in the negotiations for the speedy resolution that is on the table. She also commended the management and staff at Donegal Airport who have continued to do their utmost not only through the pandemic but during these last few weeks when the service was withdrawn without notice.

"Donegal Airport will soon be again the bustling gateway to the Northwest for business, tourism and more importantly the local community," she said.