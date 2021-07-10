Defibrillator left unusable after ‘mindless vandalism'

The defibrillator at the Mall Park in Ballyshannon has been left unfit for use

A Ballyshannon county councillor has hit out at vandalism which has left a public defibrillator requiring replacement.
County councillor Barry Sweeny said he was disappointed that the automated external defibrillator (AED) at the Mall Park in Ballyshannon has been left unfit for use after its casing was cracked, possibly by a kick.
“So what may have been a spur of the moment act of vandalism has now rendered the defibrillator useless and we will now need to raise funds to replace it,” the Fine Gael councillor said.
He has pledged the cost of replacement, which could be up to €1,400, from his allocation from the council’s development fund to Donegal Bay First Responders to replace the equipment.
“I feel there is no time to waste and am happy to act quickly to make this money available. It may be needed next week but we all hope it will never be used,” he said.
The nearest public access AED is at Centra in the town, he added.

