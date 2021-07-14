Credit card has been found in one of Donegal's most scenic areas

A credit card has been found at Doagh Castle in Ballyliffin yesterday, Tuesday.
The card was found by Conor McGuckian who was good enough to send a message the Donegal Post Facebook page in hopes that the owner of the card could contact him.
The name on the card is Martin G Barr.
Anyone with any information is asked to please contact news@donegallive.ie
More News
Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has raised in the Dáil the need for a seven-day a week respite service in Seaview House in Mountcharles
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.