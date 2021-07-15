Councillor highlights times and frequency of new flights on the Donegal - Dublin route by Swedish company

A Rosses-based councillor has welcomed news that flights to and from Donegal Airport will recommence from July 26.

Councillor Noreen McGarvey said: "I am delighted to welcome the news today that it will be all systems go from Monday, July 26 when the Swedish Airline Amapola Flyg AB will resume the connectivity from Donegal Airport to Dublin. The PSO contract was awarded for 7 months and will be reviewed in line with annual procedures at the beginning of the year."

The flight time of 8:20am is being retained as this is the busiest route accommodating business people, hospital patients and students.

Flights will operate twice a day at 08:20am and 16:40 from Donegal to Dublin whilst the flights leaving Dublin will be at 15:10pm and 18:20pm.

Bookings can now be made on their website www.amapola.nu.

"This news is a huge relief to the local community and businesses and also to our management and staff at Donegal Airport. I wish to thank all those involved in bringing this major issue to a favourable resolution in such a short space of time," she said.