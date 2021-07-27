Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Gardaí appeal to parents after youths break into building site

Pallets set on fire during latest incident at Stranorlar construction site

Gardaí are urging parents in the area to speak to their children about the dangers of fire and entering building sites

Gardaí are appealing for information after youths entered a building site and set fire to wooden pallets.

The incident took place at a construction site at Millbrae, Stranorlar between 6pm and midnight on Wednesday, July 21. A fire extinguisher was also discharged in the incident.

There have been a number of break-ins at the site in recent months. Gardaí are urging parents in the area to speak to their children about the dangers of fire and entering building sites.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 07401 67100.

