17/08/2021

Search our Archive

Donegal gardaí seek three men after roadside safety mirrors stolen

Two safety mirrors stolen from Dunfanaghy area at the weekend

garda-badge

Gardaí in Dunfanaghy are investigating the theft of two traffic safety mirrors from the area at the weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí are appealing to three men who removed a safety mirror from the side of a road to get in touch with them.

Gardaí in Dunfanaghy are investigating the theft of two traffic safety mirrors from the area at the weekend. The mirrors were both privately owned.

The thefts occurred between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday, August 15.

One mirror which was taken from Dunfanaghy village has been recovered.

Another mirror was taken from outside a property in Portnablagh.

Gardaí say CCTV footage shows three men in a small car pulling up to the mirror. Two men spent a few minutes shaking the mirror before pulling it out of the ground and putting it in the car. They drove off in the Dunfanaghy direction.

They are appealing to the men involved, or anyone who may have may information about the theft, to contact Milford garda station on 074 91  53060.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media