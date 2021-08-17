Donegal gardaí seek three men after roadside safety mirrors stolen

Gardaí are appealing to three men who removed a safety mirror from the side of a road to get in touch with them.

Gardaí in Dunfanaghy are investigating the theft of two traffic safety mirrors from the area at the weekend. The mirrors were both privately owned.

The thefts occurred between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday, August 15.

One mirror which was taken from Dunfanaghy village has been recovered.

Another mirror was taken from outside a property in Portnablagh.

Gardaí say CCTV footage shows three men in a small car pulling up to the mirror. Two men spent a few minutes shaking the mirror before pulling it out of the ground and putting it in the car. They drove off in the Dunfanaghy direction.

They are appealing to the men involved, or anyone who may have may information about the theft, to contact Milford garda station on 074 91 53060.