Application made to build 24 homes

Planning sought: Revised planning application for private nursing home due for decision next week
An application has been lodged for a major housing development in Ballybofey.
Plans have been lodged with Donegal County Council to construct 24 two-storey dwellings at Navenny Street in the town.
The plans, lodged by McHugh Bros Builders, include the demolition of 13 partially built dwellings and eight partially built detached garages.
The new dwellings would be built in two semi-detached blocks.
The application includes pedestrian road crossing across Navenny Street, parking, a playpark, and a roadside footpath along Navenny Street.
A decision is due in late October.
More News
Willie Cremen from Filligan’s. The Donegal artisan food producer has been announced a finalist in two major Irish awards - Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards and Irish Country Magazine Irish Made Awar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.