Member of Donegal County Council’s senior managment team retires

Joe Peoples, right, looking at plans for a social housing development in Letterkenny in 2019 with then housing minister Eogan Murphy PICTURE: CLIVE WASSON
A member of Donegal County Council’s senior management team is retiring.
Director of housing, corporate and cultural services Joe Peoples is stepping down after working for the council for 40 years.
From St Johnston, he worked in several council departments after starting out as a clerical officer. He was appointed director of services in 2010.
The council held an event on Thursday to mark his retirement on Friday.
Paying tribute, the council’s chief executive John McLaughlin said: “We thank Joe for all his contribution to the council and wish him well in his retirement years.”
