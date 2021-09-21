Search

21/09/2021

Appeal renewed after man killed in Donegal collision

Man in his 80s died after two-vehicle collision in Inishowen

Man arrested in relation to fatal Tipperary hit-and-run collision released from Garda custody

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a man in his 80s was killed in a road traffic collision in Donegal.

Edward English from Culmore Road, Derry was fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision on the R238 at Greenbank between Muff and Quigley's Point at around 5.30pm on Thursday, September 16.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, both men in their 30s, were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Muff and Quigley's Point between 5pm and 5.30pm on September 16 and who may have dashcam footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Buncrana garda station on (074) 93 20540, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

