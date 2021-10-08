Search

08/10/2021

Thousands on their way from Donegal to Dublin for mica protest

Mica campaigner Paddy Diver with a banner on Dublin’s O’Connell Street ahead of today’s protest in the capital

Thousands of people from Donegal are heading to Dublin this morning for a rally calling for 100% redress for owners affected by defective blocks.

Buses taking mica-affected families and their supporters to the demonstration have been on the road since early morning.

Businesses across the county have closed their doors so staff can attend the march and rally.

A go-slow protest by mica campaigners on the M50 in Dublin is reported to have caused severe delays.

The rally will gather at Parnell Square at 12 noon. The march will follow a route down O’Connell Street and along the river Liffey to the Customs House where speeches will be made.

The protesters will then cross the Liffey at the Samuel Beckett Bridge and proceed along Sir John Rodgerson’s Quay and back to O’Connell Street.

Organisers have warned that the protest will cause disruption in the centre of Dublin.

The protest is the second in the capital held by those by families affected by mica and pyrite in Donegal, Sligo and Mayo.

The campaign has called for a strong turnout ahead of a decision from the Government on the format of a new redress scheme in the coming weeks.

