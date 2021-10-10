Donegal musician dedicates sales from next single to mica families

Tommy Bonner: The Ballybofey singer-songwriter has said all sales from his next single will go to the mica families
Donegal musician Tommy Bonner is dedicating all sales from his next singe to families in Donegal affected by mica.
After thousands of people from the county attended Friday’s rally in Dublin calling for 100% redress, the Ballybofey singer-songwriter has said all sales from his next single will go to the mica families.
“Every cent from CD and digital sales will go to the mica families to help them and their children try to have a proper Christmas,” he said.
The Kindness of Strangers is due for release on November 19. Hundreds of CDs of the single are to be printed and distributed throughout Donegal and a Bandcamp page is to be set up for digital purchases.
