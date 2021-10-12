Garda warning over thefts from cars in Donegal

Warning issued following reports of thefts from cars that were parked in public places
Gardaí in Donegal have issued a warning following reports of thefts from cars that were parked in public places.
They are asking the public not to leave anything of high value in cars such as cash, jewellery or electronics.
Handbags should not be left in cars and cars should be locked at all times, they say.
With Christmas shopping underway, shoppers are urged to leave the collection or purchase of expensive items until they are ready to go home.
Gardaí are urging people to contact them if they see anyone attempting to open cars or looking into cars.
