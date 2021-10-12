Woman injured in assault on street

Letterkenny gardaí are investigating the assault
A woman has received hospital treatment after an assault in the centre of Letterkenny.
The assault took place at Upper Main Street in the town on Tuesday, October 5 between 5.15pm and 5.40pm. The woman reported she was assaulted by another woman.
Gardaí say her injuries were not life-threatening. Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100.
