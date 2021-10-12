Significant damage caused to house in Donegal burglary

Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at Buncrana garda station
A house has been damaged in a burglary in the Malin area.
Gardaí say significant damage was caused to the house at Molly’s Meadow, Carrowmore.
The burglary took place between Thursday, September 30 and Saturday, October 9.
Entry was gained through a window and a portable hotplate was stolen during the break-in.
Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area who may have seen anything suspicious during the timeframe concerned to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 9320540 or on the Garda confidential line on 1800666111.
