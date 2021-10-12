Search

12/10/2021

Bicycle and power tools stolen from Donegal caravan park

Shed broken into at caravan park in Bundoran

Gardaí issue warning after rise in 'jugging' thefts

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating the thefts

A bicycle and power tools have been stolen from a caravan park in Bundoran.
The theft took place at a caravan park at Magheracar between Sunday, September 26 and Saturday, October 9.
A black women’s Trek bicycle was stolen after a metal shed was broken into. Tools were also stolen including a hammer drill, a Bosch drill and a grinder set.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or has been offered any of the items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them at Ballyshannon garda station on 071 9858530.

Local News

