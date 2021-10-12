Front window smashed in attack on house in Donegal

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the attack on the house
Gardaí are looking to speak to a youth after the front window of a house was smashed in a late-night attack.
The attack on the house in Meadowbank Park in Letterkenny took place just after midnight on Friday, October 8.
A youth was seen running from the area. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Long Lane area at the time and may have seen the youth, to contact them at Letterkenny on 074 9167100.
Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at Buncrana garda station
