12/10/2021

Call for recreation of ‘hang out areas’ for teenagers in Donegal

Donegal County Councill called on to create recreational amenities in west Donegal

Glenties Municipal District (MD) meetings expected to go online

Donegal County Council has been called on to roll out a pilot project for recreational space for teenagers

A call has been made for recreational amenities to be created for young people in west Donegal.

Cllr Marie Theresa Gallagher said that “hang out areas” are needed for teenagers in the area.

Speaking at the October meeting of the Glenties Municipal District after a meeting with school principals from the area, she said there is a need for a pilot project to develop recreational space.

Secondary school pupils are spending time in playgrounds after school as they don’t have spaces to use, which then discourages younger children from using them, the Sinn Féin councillor said.

She said funding needs to be sourced and then an area identified for a pilot before it is rolled out in the rest of the county.

Cllr Noreen McGarvey (Fianna Fáil) backed the idea of a pilot project saying the Donegal County Council’s youth council should be involved in consultations.

Local News

