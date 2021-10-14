Motorist clocked at 127km/h in 80 km/h zone close to Donegal village

Gardaí stopped the motorist on Thursday morning on the outskirts of Muff
A motorist has been clocked travelling at a speed of 127km/h in an 80km/h zone in Donegal.
Gardaí stopped the motorist on Thursday morning on the outskirts of Muff.
A fixed charge penalty notice has been issued.
Gardaí have warned motorists to slow down and look out for children playing, pedestrians and cyclists and for other vehicles emerging from side roads.
“You should always ensure that you are driving at a safe speed and that you are in a position to stop suddenly and safely should the need arise,” a Garda spokesperson said.
