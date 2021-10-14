Dangerous driving investigation after cyclists injured

The incident occurred on the N15 near Carrick, Castlefinn on Wednesday at approximately 12pm
Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of dangerous driving in Donegal in which two cyclists were injured.
The incident occurred on the N15 near Carrick, Castlefinn on Wednesday at approximately 12pm.
Two male cyclists were injured in the incident. One received treatment at the scene while a second was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have camera footage to make it available to them at Letterkenny garda station 074 916 7100.
