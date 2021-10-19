Gardaí seeking witnesses after cyclists forced off road

Letterkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time in question and may have dashcam footage to contact them 074 9167100
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two cyclists were forced off the road by a pick-up pulling a trailer.
Two cyclists were injured with one needing hospital treatment after the incident which took place on the road between Castlefinn and Liscooley at around midday on Wednesday, October 13.
Three cyclists were travelling towards Liscooley when a dark coloured pick-up overtook a tractor coming in opposite direction.
Two of the cyclists were forced off the road and off their bikes by the pick-up which did not stop at the scene and continued towards Castlefinn. One of the cyclists was treated at the scene for injuries while the other was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for medical attention. Neither cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.
Letterkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time in question and may have dashcam footage to contact them 074 9167100.
