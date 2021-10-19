Man injured after assault by group of men

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that may be of use to contact them at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
Men fled the scene in car after Letterkenny assault
A man has been injured after being assaulted by a group of men in Letterkenny.
The assault took place on Justice Walsh Road at around 1am on Wednesday, October 13.
Gardaí say the man was assaulted by a group of men who left the scene in a dark car.
The man received injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage that may be of use to contact them at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
