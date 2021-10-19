Sum of money stolen after burglary at Donegal home

The burglary took place at a house at Hillhead, Castlefinn on Saturday, October 16 between 1pm and 11.40pm
A sum of money has been stolen after a burglary at a house in east Donegal.
The burglary took place at a house at Hillhead, Castlefinn on Saturday, October 16 between 1pm and 11.40pm.
Attempts were made to open the front door and a front window. Entry was gained after a rear window was forced open and a sum of money was stolen from the house.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area at that time to contact them at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage that may be of use to contact them at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
