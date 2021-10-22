Search

22/10/2021

Driver in Donegal recorded at more than twice the speed limit

Motorist clocked at 122km/h in a 50km/h zone in the county during Slow Down Day

Limerick motorists fined during national garda crackdown on speeding

Gardai were out for a 24-hour period in a national speeding crackdown

A driver has been recorded travelling at more than twice the speed limit in Donegal during a national crackdown on speeding.
The driver was clocked at 122km/h in a 50km/h zone in the county during Slow Down Day, a 24-hour operation that took place on Thursday and Friday.
A driver was also detected travelling at 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R238 at Tullyarvan in Buncrana as part of the operation.
In total, gardaí and GoSafe checked 192,333 vehicles and detected 419 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
Gardaí, GoSafe and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding and urge all drivers to slow down, drive carefully and always abide by the speed limits.
Following the speed awareness campaign, that ended at 7am on Friday, Superintendent Tom Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said the vast majority of drivers encountered during this operation drove safely and within the relevant speed limits.
“Speed is the main contributing factor in many of the crashes on our roads, which all too often devastatingly result in the loss of lives of our neighbours, friends, members of our communities and our loved ones,” he said.
“This needless loss must stop. Unfortunately, there are still a number who continue to break the law and drive excessively, An Garda Síochána will continue to focus our enforcement efforts on these motorists as we strive to reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads.”

