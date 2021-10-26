Councillors ask council to take legal action over its mica-affected houses

Councillors have backed a motion calling for Donegal County Council to take legal action against companies that “knowingly supplied” defective concrete products used in council houses and public buildings.

Independent councillor Frank McBrearty proposed the motion calling for the council to seek “punitive and aggravated damages” as a result of the failure by companies “to ensure their products met the highest Irish/EU standards”.

Speaking at the October meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Cllr McBrearty said “any injury or loss of life by, staff, patrons and tenants that live in or use council-owned properties will be fully insured by the council going forward until full remediation, judgement, liability and settlements are agreed by the defendants in the courts”.

Cllr McBrearty said he was delighted the motion, which he intends to bring to a meeting of the full council, had been carried as it demonstrated to those affected by mica “that we are looking at all avenues to take on the manufacturers who caused these problems”.

He said the councillors have the right to ask the council to take legal action seeking damages for all the properties it owns or runs that have problems with mica, pyrite and pyrrhotite.

It is estimated that around 1,000 social homes in the county are affected by defective blocks.

In a written response, the council said that in a case where it suffers damage or loss as a result of the actions or inactions of another identified parties, the decision to embark on litigation “would be made only after going through normal due diligence”.

This would involve establishing the facts of the matter, identifying the parties who may have legal liability and taking legal advice to confirm if such liability can be established to the standard of proof required. The council said the process would also involve taking into account the costs of litigation and whether recovery of the council’s losses is likely to be achieved.

The immediate focus is to procure funding to carry out the repairs required on mica-affected council dwellings, the council said.

If elected members are of the view that every effort should be made to recover amounts from any party that would lessen the loss to the State, the council can bring their wishes and views to the attention of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Cllr Gary Doherty (Sinn Féin) seconded the motion saying councillors are entitled to “do whatever we feel is necessary for the people we represent”.

Councillors have every entitlement to seek damages for potential injuries and costs “caused as a result of the mica crisis,” he said.

“Where there is liability I feel that the council has every entitlement to seek damages where possible.”

Cllr Patrick McGowan (Fianna Fáil) indicated that the motion had the backing of all councillors at the meeting.

