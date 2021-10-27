Search

Woman appeared in Garda station too drunk to give her name

New Letterkenny court house nearing completion

Letterkenny courthouse

A Derry woman who was highly intoxicated in the public office of a Garda station has been fined in court.

Buncrana District Court heard that Tammy Boyle (22) with an address at Collon Lane, Derry, appeared at Buncrana Garda Station on January 11, 2020.

In the public office of the station, the defendant was asked her name and date of birth, but was too intoxicated to give her details.

A caution was administered and Boyle later gave her details to Gardaí.

She was dealt with by caution, but made no attempt to come to avail of the caution, the court heard.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued, but was unpaid.

Judge Raymond Finnegan fined Boyle €250, giving her three months to pay.

