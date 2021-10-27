Search

27/10/2021

Tributes paid to Donegal-born jazz musician Gay McIntyre

Saxophonist who had played with some of the jazz greats dies aged 88

Tributes paid to Donegal-born jazz musician Gay McIntyre

Gay McIntyre had a career that spanned 70 years

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Tributes have been paid to the Donegal-born jazz musician Gay McIntyre who has died at the age of 88.
Born in Stranorlar, he grew up in Derry and went on to play with legendary jazz musicians including Nat King Cole and Acker Bilk in a career that spanned 70 years.
He started playing saxophone after his family moved to Derry. He was still a regular performer in recent years and had a weekly gig at the jazz venue Bennigan’s in Derry where he played with younger generations of musicians.
He passed away at his home in Derry on Wednesday.
His passing came just weeks after Derry’s council agreed a number of initiatives to recognise and honour the acclaimed jazz musician's contribution to music, and in particular the city's famous jazz festival.
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the news of his passing "will be shared across Derry and on both sides of the border".
"His musical talents were synonymous with our city and the thousands of performances he gave over the years will live long in the memory of local people.”
The mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said that Gay was an inspiration to a younger generation of musicians.
“He loved to share his stories and his talent, and I think it was that sheer passion for the music itself, not the fame associated with it, which made him such a likeable and relatable person,” he said.
“He was a legend in his own right, and we are so lucky to have such a long association with him through the City of Derry Jazz Festival over the decades. He shared his talents all over the world, but he loved his home here in Derry and sharing his music with local people most of all.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media