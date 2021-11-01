Search

01/11/2021

Letterkenny University Hospital is most crowded hospital in Ireland today

Letterkenny Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that there are 58 people on a trolley at LUH this morning.

Of those 16 are waiting on a bed at the hospital’s Emergency Department with 42 people on wards elsewhere.

In October, there was record overcrowding at LUH with 943 people forced to wait for admission on trolleys.

Across the country, 515 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: “Today’s trolley figures are a record since the pandemic began. We have not seen this many people on trolleys since February 26th 2020.

“While these numbers are not a surprise to those who work in our hospitals, it should be a wakeup call to the HSE and the Government. We can’t allow this trend to continue into the depths of winter.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media