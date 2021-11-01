Letterkenny University Hospital is most crowded hospital in Ireland today

Letterkenny University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that there are 58 people on a trolley at LUH this morning.

Of those 16 are waiting on a bed at the hospital’s Emergency Department with 42 people on wards elsewhere.

In October, there was record overcrowding at LUH with 943 people forced to wait for admission on trolleys.

Across the country, 515 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: “Today’s trolley figures are a record since the pandemic began. We have not seen this many people on trolleys since February 26th 2020.

“While these numbers are not a surprise to those who work in our hospitals, it should be a wakeup call to the HSE and the Government. We can’t allow this trend to continue into the depths of winter.”