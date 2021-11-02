Overcrowding issues again at LUH with four Covid patients in ICU

Letterkenny University Hospital
Letterkenny University Hospital is the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) say that there are 57 people awaiting admission at LUH.
Of those, 15 are on trolleys in the Emergency Department of the hospital.
There are a further 42 on wards elsewhere in the hospital awaiting admission.
HSE figures show that there are 21 patients at LUH being treated for Civid-19 and there are no general beds available.
Four patients at LUH receiving Covid-19 treatment are in intensive care.
