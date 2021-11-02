Anger as Donegal-Dublin bus route cancelled 183 times in two years

The Bus Éireann Route 30 service has been cancelled 183 times in the last two years.

The matter was raised by Deputy Pearse Doherty, who brought the matter to the attention of the Minister for Transport.

In response to a Parliamentary Question asked, Deputy Doherty has been informed by Bus Éireann that the route was cancelled 109 times in 2020, and 74 times to-date in 2021.

These cancellations have been described by passengers as frequent and often last-minute, leaving Donegal passengers stranded.

Working alongside Councillor Noel Jordan, Deputy Doherty submitted a number of Parliamentary Questions which have now been responded to.

Speaking today, the Sinn Féin TD said: “These bus routes provide a vital link between the many parts of rural Donegal and Dublin. Many people depend on the service and the cancellations on this route have caused major disruptions and are becoming too frequent.

“This news comes at a time when new investment in rural transport is being hailed by Government. But it begs the question as to whether the new plans will work when the current services are being cancelled.

“Many passengers have informed me that the cancellations are often last minute and that the Bus Éireann website was not updated to reflect this, with many of the cancellations happening on very early morning routes. Bus Éireann have confirmed that system cannot guarantee that all cancellations are posted online. This is not good enough.

“The Minister for Transport must intervene here to ensure that there are enough relief drivers available to cover the route in the case of staffing issues and that any cancellations which are unavoidable are posted in a timely manner on the Bus Éireann website.

“The people of Donegal cannot continue to be left to suffer the uncertainty."