Search

02/11/2021

Man in N15 driving incident keeps licence, escapes with fine

Letterkenny court

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man involved in an incident of dangerous driving in Donegal that went viral on social media has avoided a disqualification after charges against him were reduced.

Giedrius Jarmala was before Letterkenny District Court, where he faced two counts of dangerous driving on April 14, 2021, at Carricknamanna, Killygordon and Cavan Lower, Killygordon.

Dash cam footage of the driving, which occurred on the N15 road between Stranorlar and Killygordon, was shared on social media at the time.

Jarmala managed to hold onto his licence after having the charges reduced to careless driving.

The court heard that, at 5.25pm on April 14, 2021, Gardaí received a number of complaints of dangerous driving on the N15.

A silver Dacia Duster was observed overtaking a number of vehicles on a dangerous stretch of road.

The vehicle was observed performing an overtaking manoeuvre on a narrow, continuous-white-line bend at Carricknamanna, Killygordon.

Dash cam footage was obtained by Gardai showing the vehicle in question almost colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The same vehicle was seen performing a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre at sped at Cavan Lower, Killygordon. Again, Jarmala narrowly avoided a collision with oncoming

Jarmala made admissions when arrested by Gardaí.

“He made a full and frank statement when stopped,” solicitor for Jamala, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said.

“He was going home in a rush. He got delayed and had an issue with a job.

“His wife called him and it was a rather tense situation. The pressure of life got to him.

“There was no accident here. We all make that one mistake, but he should know better at his age.”

Jarmala, a married father-of-one, was accompanied by a Lithuanian translator to the hearing.

Judge Raymond Finnegan said he had ‘a lot of difficulty’ with the case.

‘Reluctantly’, Judge Finnegan said, he was reducing the charge to one of careless driving.

Jarmala was fined €500 and given five months to pay.

“If he is before me again he is not just in danger of losing his licence, but of getting a lengthy prison sentence.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media